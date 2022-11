SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wrestling fans will get the chance to see WWE live this spring in Sioux Falls.

WWE Road To WrestleMania will make a stop at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Sunday, March 19, 2023. The show will include Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, The Usos and more performers, according to an email from the PREMIER Center.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, November 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. CT.