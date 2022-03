SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 Legislative session is nearly complete, with lawmakers returning to the capitol Monday for the last day, known as “veto day.”

In this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we are taking a look back on the session.

We are going to cover a variety of topics from the state budget, to federal coronavirus aid, and more controversial issues addressed this year including marijuana legislation and the impeachment hearings for attorney general Jason Ravnsborg.