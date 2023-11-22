WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — The Wounded Knee Massacre Memorial and Sacred Site Act bill passed the Senate this week. This bill led by U.S. Senators John Thune (R-S.D.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), and U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.), passed the House in September.

Both the House and Senate votes were unanimous, according to the website of Congressman Dusty Johnson.

“The events that happened at Wounded Knee on December 29, 1890, should not be forgotten,” said Johnson. “I’m thankful for the Senate Committee following the House’s lead. This progress brings us closer to properly memorializing and remembering the lives lost and securing lasting protection for the land.”

On December 29, 1890, Chief Spotted Elk led a group of Lakota Indians to a camp near Wounded Knee on South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

Indians performed a ghost dance which they believed would give stolen land back to them. In this dance renewal to protest the federal government, they wore shirts they believed that would protect them from bullets.

The U.S. Army 7th Calvary arrived to disarm the Lakota and a struggle occurred. A shot was fired and the U.S. Army opened fire on the group which consisted mainly of women and children. 350-375 Lakota Indians, most of who were unarmed, were massacred that day. 25 U.S. soldiers also died.

The area is considered sacred and the bill will continue the healing process for the descendants of the massacre.