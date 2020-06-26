Worthington Reopening Celebration encourages people to shop local

WORTHINGTON, Minn – (KELO) – The COVID-19 pandemic caused many businesses to close, but those in Minnesota are working to reopen after the state lifted some restrictions.

Worthington businesses are welcoming customers once again.

Jennifer Solt is the owner of Threads and Decor. She reopened a little over a month ago.

“I have noticed the last two weeks our traffic getting heavier, and people getting out and about, all ages are,” owner Threads and Decor, Jennifer Solt said.

Owner of Sassy and Classy, Tanya Wagner also reopened her doors.

“We are adjusting to the new normal, it’s an adjustment, just like everything in the world, so it’s one day at a time and one step in front of the other,” owner Classy and Sassy, Tanya Wagner said.

To encourage people to shop local, Thursday through Saturday, the town is having a Reopening Celebration.

The Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce’s Retail Committee is coordinating the event.

“Talking with another store owner, I said ‘We should think of something fun to do once we can reopen,’ and she said ‘Why don’t we do a reopening celebration,'” co chair retail committee Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce, Laura Shefte said.

Additionally, throughout the course of the pandemic, Worthington Strong t-shirts have been sold to help raise money for local businesses that had to close.

“Part of that now is with the Reopening Celebration, if you’re wearing the shirt a lot of businesses are offering special deals, so get your shirts on and come on out,” Shefte said.

A celebration these business owners are looking forward to.

“We are ready to see everybody, we get lonely too as business owners,” Solt said.

“We are here to support each other, businesses support others, we are just a great community in general,” Wagner said.