Worthington marching band helps Brandon Valley Marching Lynx with bus issue

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KELO) — The Spirit of Worthington Trojan Marching Band found a way to lend a helping hand during the holiday season.

According to officials with the Spirit of Worthington Trojan Marching Band, bands are always supporting other bands. The Worthington band is on its way to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Ga.

While on the road, they heard about a mechanical issue with one of the busses for the Brandon Valley Marching Lynx, who are on their way to the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fl. Both bands are using the same Sioux Falls-based Reading charter bus service.

The Worthington band “paid it forward” and combined four buses into three and sent the other bus to help the Brandon Valley Marching Lynx stay on schedule. A new fourth bus will rejoin the Worthington band on Friday to help ease the transport for the rest of the trip.

Sharon Fritz with Reading Bus Line said the bus that broke down was a brand new bus with less than 4,000 miles on it. According to Fritz, an anti-pollution system wasn’t working properly and shut the bus down. A rescue bus has already made its way to connect with the bands.

On a social media post, the Spirit of Worthington Trojan March Band page said “Many of our kids are on a once in a lifetime experience. We are proud of our kids and the adults in being willing and flexible to help out. It is who we are. It’s what we do. Some day it might be us. Go Brandon Valley Lynx! Go Trojans!”

https://www.facebook.com/Spirit-of-Worthington-Trojan-Marching-Band-145202417023/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARADaRvkpsvPlojhCVmcAMOUKbSDgXz1x9kerg4tu54pKg-mYo3ZHYX3vd7XCUwLHKEpUQPPovoGIYjg