1  of  34
Closings & Delays
Active Generations Adrian Schools Bison School District Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Bridgewater-Emery School District Brookings School District Canistota School District Celebrate Community Church Colome School District Dupree Edgerton Public - Private Ellsworth, MN Estelline School District Faith School District Hills-Beaver Creek Life Church Marion Montrose Newell Ortonville-Big Stone City Parkston Pipestone Rock Rapids Head Start Rosholt Russell-Tyler-Ruthton School District SD Department of Labor and Regulation Sibley-Ocheyedan Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools Tracy Trinity Lutheran School United Church of Canistota Vermillion Watertown School District West Lyon Community

Worshiping during a pandemic: Sioux Falls churches reevaluate how services look

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, according to the state department of health, is nine. As people consider social distancing during this outbreak, churches in South Dakota reevaluated the way their weekend services look.

From preaching to a camera to worshiping with only half of the congregation, churches in KELOLAND have changed the way their weekend services look in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We needed to focus on two areas, and it was precaution and due diligence. In those areas, it was about the elderly, the vulnerable and the common good,” Alan Bixler, Pastor of the Community Crosswalk Church said.

The Crosswalk Community Church of Sioux Falls made the decision to close their doors for the weekend and livestream each service online for the faithful to watch at home.

“Not out of fear. Not out of something, that you know, just this huge reaction. But just something that making sure that we just protect what we need to protect. This was just something that we felt was important,” Bixler said.

The Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls has sent out a statement saying the bishop was releasing members of their obligation to go to mass.

“We don’t know for how long that will go and whether churches will continue to do so. I imagine they will evaluate it depending on how the virus continues and how it spreads and what people will want to do and what the Bishop will want to say week by week, I’m sure,” Father Charles Cimpl, pastor of the Holy Spirit Parish, said.

Both churches want to continue to spread prayers and hope during a time of uncertainty.

“We always believe in the power of prayer and intercessory prayer, meaning praying for others that not only are sick, but also praying for those that are going to work on this virus so that it can put an end to it. So we pray for the medical community and doctors and all those people that are in the scientific field,” Cimpl said.

Both of these churches said they will continue to update their members on a week by week basis about how future services will look.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss