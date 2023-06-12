MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — World War II veteran Robert Hendrix received a well-deserved celebration for his 100th birthday Sunday.

After a greeting from a local motorcycle club, the dining room in Countryside Living in Mitchell was packed with family and friends celebrating an American hero.

“Most everybody here has known him for 50 years or more, so it’s pretty awesome to see them all come out and honor him,” Hendrix’s son, Gary said.

Hendrix even got a visit and a gift from U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson.

“Bob Hendrix is a great American. We have a tendency to focus on so many of the negative stories in this country, but recognizing people like Bob, who served our country and have managed to make it 100 years, these are the kind of things that we need to make sure we celebrate. It reminds so many of us the importance of service to country,” US Representative Dusty Johnson (R) South Dakota said.

A member of the Navy during World War II, Hendrix earned a Bronze Star for his heroism after a kamakazi attack on his aircraft carrier.

“The things that he’s lived through survived, and things that he’s done, people he’s helped over the years, he’s just a very incredible guy, very proud,” Hendrix’s grandson, Wiley said.

Hendrix was more than a war hero. He was a role model that left a lasting impact on the people closest to him.

“I think one of the most important things was just how to look out for your family and the people closest to you, the people you care about. Just be there for somebody in need,” Wiley Hendrix said.

Hendrix was both a torpedo and dive bomber during his time with the Navy.