World Refugee Day to be recognized at local church
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- World Refugee Day is next Thursday, June 20th.
Local and faith leaders will join refugees at First Lutheran Church to speak about the life of a refugee. Speakers at this event will highlight the administration's 75% cut to refugee admissions over the past two years, and the contributions refugee leaders have made to the community.
"It is a simulation to show people what the life of a refugee is. Take a step with a refugee. I found it to be very empowering. It's powerful, it's tangible, we get to feel it," Clara Hart, refugee congress member, said.
At the event, guests are asked to follow a refugee in his or her journey to our country so that they are able to get a better understanding.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
