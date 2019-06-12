World Refugee Day to be recognized at local church

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- World Refugee Day is next Thursday, June 20th.

Local and faith leaders will join refugees at First Lutheran Church to speak about the life of a refugee. Speakers at this event will highlight the administration's 75% cut to refugee admissions over the past two years, and the contributions refugee leaders have made to the community.

"It is a simulation to show people what the life of a refugee is. Take a step with a refugee. I found it to be very empowering. It's powerful, it's tangible, we get to feel it," Clara Hart, refugee congress member, said.

At the event, guests are asked to follow a refugee in his or her journey to our country so that they are able to get a better understanding.