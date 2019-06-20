World Refugee Day recognized Thursday in Sioux Falls

Thursday is a day to build your awareness of displaced people — it’s World Refugee Day.

The United Nations defines refugees as people who flee their home countries due to a “well-founded fear of persecution.”

That can be due to race, religion, nationality, membership in a social group or political opinion.

Thursday in Sioux Falls, an event highlighting this day is happening. Refugee students who now attend Sioux Falls Schools demonstrate what it was like to be a refugee. They also play the role of border patrol and local police to give a unique perspective.

“The reason they like to come to the United States is to give their children hope, so they can go to school and have safety, and have a better life than their families,” Tanzania refugee Yvette Nihimwe said.

According to the U.N., 20 people leave everything behind to escape war, persecution or terror every minute.