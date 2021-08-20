World of Outlaws returns to Huset’s Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — After a two-week absence due to the Knoxville Nationals in Iowa, racing is set to return to Huset’s Speedway in Brandon.

Huset’s Speedway has hit the home stretch of the racing season.

“Points battles in all three classes are going to come down to probably the last race of the season,” Huset’s Speedway General Manager Doug Johnson said.

The local points race is on hold this Sunday as the World of Outlaws makes its return to Brandon.

“Our local guys are looking for a chance to see how they stack up against them and I think we’ve got probably four or five guys that can really compete with these guys and have a chance of winning it on Sunday night,” Johnson said.

They’ll likely be chasing David Gravel and the #2 Huset’s Speedway car.

“Pretty much in contention every race and I think he’ll have a really good shot of winning here on Sunday night as well,” Johnson said.

“We’re still trying to figure small details out, but I think it’s going well. We actually have ten wins overall, three races that were non-Outlaw races, but it’s been a successful season,” Gravel said.

There’s still a lot of season left for the Outlaws, but Gravel enters the weekend third in the point standings and has never finished better than third.

“First is going to be really tough, but that’s what we’re building towards, we’re not expecting to win championships in year one so we’re going to keep working hard and see where we land, but would really like to run second. It would be a great accomplishment for this year,” Gravel said.

Gravel has been turning laps at Huset’s for more than a decade but says he’s finally starting to feel at home.

“We always came here with the Thunder Through The Plains and it’s always a track that I ran pretty good at but could never win. I always ran on the podium I felt like, but this year I was able to get in victory lane twice so hopefully we keep that momentum rolling there and see what happens,” Gravel said.

Hot laps are set for 7:00 Sunday followed by the races at 8:00.

Huset’s has ten nights of racing left on this year’s schedule, including the season-ending Cheater’s Day tripleheader September 24-26.