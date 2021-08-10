World Cup Final in archery comes to United States first time ever

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A KELOLAND city is the target location for a big event this fall.

For the first time ever, the World Archery Championship, the World Cup Final and the World Archery Congress will all be held in one location and that’s the city of Yankton.

Yankton has held archery championships before, but in September more than 80 countries will compete in three world-class archery events.

“We’ve had several tournaments in the past, even world events but this one is the biggest of the big,” President of the National Field Archery Foundation Bruce Cull said.

The big event that will capture a lot of attention is the World Cup. It’s never been held in the U.S. before.

“It’s head to head that will be the scenario of the U.S. against Russia,” Cull said.

Yankton beat out several other major locations like Mexico City and Moscow that have hosted the events in the past.

“When I go to different meetings and we talk about bidding events, the people I bid against are cities that are bigger than South Dakota as a state,” Cull said.

Organizers are expecting more than 2,000 participants, coaches and trainers for the last two weeks of September.

One of those who’ll be competing is world archery champion Paige Pearce of California. She’s been to world archery competitions in Yankton before as a kid and loved it.

“I’m from a very small town similar to Yankton, it’s nice and refreshing when you come there and you see signs all over the businesses that say welcome archers and everyone we meet there is just so nice and welcoming,” Pearce said.

Pearce qualified for both the World Archery Championship and the World Cup Final, which she says was a grueling process to get there and now can’t wait to compete on the world stage in Yankton.

“It’s a big honor to go to the World Cup final and this is the first one we’ll have in the U.S. so it’s going to be really awesome to compete on home soil,” Pearce said.

