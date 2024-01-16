SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — She’s a world champion sailor, but today Kylie Forth of Australia is in Sioux Falls taking on another challenging sport, skiing. And oh by the way did we mention, Kylie is blind?

Kylie Forth has a passion for being on the water.

In 2014, she was part of the world-champion Australian Blind Match sailing crew.

Despite losing her eyesight and a leg to cancer when she was very young, Kylie continues to defy the odds.

“I’m kind of an adrenalin junkie, I sail, and I ski, and I like going fast,” Forth said.

Today she’s going fast down the slopes at Great Bear Ski Valley with adaptive skiing.

“Adaptive skiing is a way for people with disabilities whether that be cognitive or physical disabilities we provide tools and techniques for them to be able to ski just like anyone else does,” Adaptive Ski Instructor Curt Howman said.

Curt Howman is the adaptive ski instructor at Great Bear Ski Valley.

He says learning how to adaptive ski is just as hard as learning to ski in general.

“When you ski, it’s not like running or walking it’s different,” Howman said.

Throw in the fact that Kylie is blind and it makes it even more difficult.

“There’s nothing more challenging than going down a slippery slope on one plank of wood,” Kylie said.

She says she relies on her balance that she perfected while sailing.

“Whether I’m standing up or sitting in a seat on a ski you really need to be on a balance really well,” Kylie said.

From here Kylie goes onto Terry Peak where she’ll compete in Ski for Light next week.

It’s something she’s done before and is looking forward to doing it again, that’s why she’s here until Friday to knock some of the rust off.

“She just goes for it, she says hey if it’s available for me I want to try it, I want to do it,” Howman said.

But don’t dare call her inspiring.

“It’s an interesting word, I just do what I do, I don’t do it to inspire other people, I do it to challenge myself,” Kylie said.

Kylie also enjoys skydiving.