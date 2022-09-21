SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Those who work in the mental health field are on high alert in South Dakota. That’s because last year the state saw a record number of suicides.

The fastest growing group attempting and completing suicides are young people between the ages 10 and 14.

“I think one of the things that’s most frightening with our young suicide attempts and suicides is the fact that it can be so impulsive. I think we sometimes forget how intense emotions are at that age,” Dr. Mathew Stanley, Avera Behavioral Health.

Dr. Mathew Stanley says it’s hard to pinpoint and cause for the increase, however social media and the pandemic may have played a role.

In Wednesday night’s Eye On KELOLAND, we’ll meet a woman who was impacted by suicide in her family and who now works with kids to prevent them from taking their own lives.