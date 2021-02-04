Working and playing in the snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in southeastern KELOLAND are cleaning up after a band of snow dropped 2 to 4 inches.

Snow cleanup can be a big job, but not too big for 5-year-old Owen.

“Scooping with my broom,” Owen said.

As the young boy put his broom to the test Thursday morning, his mother Rebecca Buck stayed busy with a shovel.

But it wasn’t all work.

“He started helping in the beginning. Now, it’s more play,” Mother Rebecca Buck said.

From a mother-son duo to city crews, many people were on cleanup duty Thursday.

The city of Sioux Falls issued a snow alert Thursday morning.

“I would say it’s a decent snow for the plows and the motograders to push. That’s good. It’s not too wet, not too dry so it plows really nice,” City of Sioux Falls Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen said.

The wind has been a challenge for crews, but the sunshine has been working in their favor.

“Even with the cold weather, it will continue to help,” Hansen said.

Crews will work into the weekend to finish the job, but if you’ve had enough snow blowing or shoveling you could just take Owen’s lead and play for a little bit.