SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heat was on full blast in KELOLAND Tuesday, with some towns passing the 100 degree mark.

Tuesday morning crews were working around the heat on a roofing job at a Sioux Falls church.

“As much as we want to get projects done right away and as quick as we can we want to make sure ourselves are being safe along with our crews,” Lightning Exteriors general manager Matt Davis said.

That’s why the general manager of Tea-based Lightning Exteriors say the crews take scheduled breaks during the day.

Hydration is also a priority.

“We keep coolers for them in their vehicles, underneath the trees, water, Pedialyte, some soda for them, things like that,” Davis said.

While some were working in the heat, others were playing in it.

11-year-old Jeorgia Larson cooled off at Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center with her sister and dad.

“Because it’s really hot and we have nothing else to do. Otherwise, we’d just be sitting in our house all day,” Swimmer Jeorgia Larson said.

A dip in the water felt nice as the sun beat down.

“It feels really relaxing and feels really nice because it’s like really hot,” Larson said.

While more sizzling temperatures are in the forecast, there’s a small splash of relief coming for KELOLAND Wednesday.

Here are some other tips for staying safe in the heat:



Wear loose, lightweight and light-colored clothing.

Cut down on outdoor exercise.

Stay in the air-conditioning as much as possible.