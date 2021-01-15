Working against the wind

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews are hard at work trying to keep the roads clear across KELOLAND, but the howling winds make that job more challenging.

Mark Honerman’s day got off to an early start.

He’s a road crew team member with the Minnehaha County Highway Department.

“We started at 4:00 this morning and being dark and just relying on the headlights it was real difficult to see in some places this morning,” Minnehaha County Highway Department Road Crew Team Member Mark Honerman said.

But even in the daylight, the wind continued to cause problems in part of the county.

“The wind is absolutely making it miserable. We can’t put any material down because it just blows off the road, although we do still saturate the intersections just for safety. We still do them pretty hard and also the bridges,” Minnehaha County Highway Department Operations Manager Mark Trumble said.

Operations Manager Hank Trumble says crews would work until dark Friday.

“It’ll be a long day for the guys, but they like what they’re doing,” Trumble said.

“For me it’s doing something that makes it better than what it was. It’s almost like fixing a broken down vehicle. It comes in broken and you’re able to make the repairs and it goes out better than what it came in,” Honerman said.

That’s what makes a long day in his truck worth it for him.

When KELOLAND News talked with Trumble Friday morning he said plow drivers did experience whiteout conditions, causing them to have to slow down and even stop.

Trumble says the temperature was also a challenge.