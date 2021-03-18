Workers unemployed in 2020 to get money from IRS

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A year ago this month, the pandemic slammed into South Dakota’s job market. Last April, more than 43,000 South Dakotans were unemployed and most collected unemployment assistance from the state.

On Wednesday, Sioux Falls wealth manager Ray Thompson began calling his clients with some good news.

Those who collected unemployment in 2020 are getting a nice surprise. They will be getting another check, possibly $1,200, from the IRS because of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. It says the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits are exempt from income tax.

So what should people do to get their money? The IRS has a simple answer.

“Do nothing, so just sit tight and they will give you further guidance, down the road. They’ve just said basically all they’re focused on right now is sending out stimulus checks and this is something they will address later. We have no idea when later is, but later,” said Thompson.

If you have not filed your taxes, there is something you can do. Just report the amount of unemployment compensation you collected on schedule one and attach it to your 1040. The extra money will show up in your tax return.

“If you have already filed then you just likely need to wait until the IRS stipulates what they want you to do,” Thompson said.

And how will people find that out?

“That’s the tough part, I think you’re going to have to stay in contact with whoever did your taxes because they’re likely to notify accountants how they should treat it, but the general public’s probably not going to know.”

Thompson recommends people wait until June 1st, to give the IRS time to react. If you don’t hear anything by then it is time to start making inquires and likely file an amended return.

A hassle, yes, but likely worth hundreds of dollars.

The other big news from the IRS on Thursday is they have officially moved the tax filing deadline to May 17th.