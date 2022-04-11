SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that it’s spring, there are already plenty of road construction projects taking place in South Dakota.

This week is national work zone awareness week, the annual campaign held at the start of construction season to encourage drivers to be careful while going through a work zone.

“What we always like to say in South Dakota, there are two seasons; construction season and winter,” project technician Spencer Thompson said.

And now that it’s no longer winter, construction crews are busy, like here on 41st Street one of the busiest streets in South Dakota.

“Last year we had 29,000 vehicles per day on this section of 41st Street and now we are taking two lanes away, so obviously a reduced capacity, so please look for alternate routes is what you really want to do during rush hour times,” city engineer James Unruh said.

But if you do have to drive through this construction zone or any others, they’re asking drivers to stay alert.

“We really want people to be aware of what’s happening in zones like this and be patient and slow down, so we can reduce the number of problems that we have with people hitting construction workers and vehicles,” Unruh said.

Construction zones are always designed with safety in mind, by posting signs and setting up orange cones and barricades, but unfortunately, tragic crashes still happen.

According to national statistics, in 2019 there were over 760 fatal crashes resulting in 842 deaths.

While this is an active construction zone, it’s just the beginning.

“Be ready for this for the next 8 months and for several years, especially on 41st Street it’s going to be an active project,” project technician Spencer Thompson said.

An active project that won’t always look the same.

“The traffic control is always changing, just because you drive through in the morning doesn’t mean it’ll look the same in the afternoon,” project engineer Kirk Henderson said.

To bring more awareness to work zones, they’re asking the public to wear orange on Wednesday.



