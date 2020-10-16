Work underway for new Dunham Park bridge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –A new bridge is coming to a Sioux Falls park. You may remember floodwater swept away the walking bridge at Dunham Park last year.

Sandra and William Merrick walk through Dunham Park each day.

When the bridge washed away, the Sioux Falls husband and wife found themselves changing their usual route.

“It was missed because we walked over it all the time so we could walk to the other side, over to Marion Road and you could walk the trail that way, so it’s really cut off a lot of our bike path and walking trail,” Sioux Falls Resident Sandra Merrick said.

But before the end of the year, they’ll be back on their familiar path.

A crew is working on the foundation right now for what will be the new bridge at Dunham Park.

“This bridge will be very useful to the citizens to actually cross the bridge and actually nature, too, so they can be in between the river,” Project Manager Vish Nellore said.

A walking bridge near the Outdoor Campus is also set to be replaced.

Both bridges are scheduled to arrive on November 9th.

“Both the bridges will be installed by the end of November and both bridges will be usable the first week of December,” Nellore said.

And once that happens, you’ll likely find the Merricks crossing the new bridge at Dunham Park during their walks.

“We’re anxious to see it go in,” Merrick said.

Nellore says you should keep a safe distance from crews as they install the bridges.