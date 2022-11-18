MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – Thanks to the help of donations, a piece of South Dakota history will now be restored.

This covered wagon is on the move once again.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I would say it’s been in that spot for a few decades,” director of Lake County Museum, Julie Breu said.

We first told you about the 150-year-old artifact back in August.

At the time, Lake County Museum officials were working to raise funds for a conservation project.

“It’s from the 1870s, it’s been in here, it’s very dry, it’s being held together with wire, so it’s seen a lot, it’s pretty tired,” Breu said.

Now the day has come for Doug Hansen to take the wagon to his shop in Letcher, South Dakota where he will begin work to restore it.

“The first thing we are going to do is the structural work so the wheels are quite rickety, they’re held together with baling wire, and so we will go through and do some structure work on that, we will improve the finish on it, we will also do some examination into what was the original finish if we can find a place to conserve with that,” owner Hansen Wheel and Wagon Shop, Doug Hansen said.

It will take several months to finish the work. Hansen hopes to have it completed by late spring.

“We will basically strip it down to, the wheels will be off, the box will be off, and down to the basic components, it’s time-consuming, nothing happens fast, especially working with an artifact, you’re going to be using a toothbrush instead of a grinder,” Hansen said.

One more trip before coming home to its final destination, where Breu hopes it will help educate people for generations to come.

“It means that we can showcase and maintain for another 150 years, this iconic piece of Lake County history and not only Lake County but state and national history, so it’s really an iconic piece,” Breu said.

When the wagon is back in place, they plan to have it be part of an interactive exhibit. The covered wagon was originally used by the Boyd family, who traveled from Minnesota to South Dakota in 1879.