SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road construction season is about to start across KELOLAND.

That includes a diverging diamond interchange in Sioux Falls. Next week, city and state crews will host a public open house on Thursday, March 17th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Empire Mall.

They’ll provide the latest information on the construction of the 41st Street and I-29 Diverging Diamond Interchange.

Construction will start this spring and continue through next year.