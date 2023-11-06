RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Traffic is starting to move again through a large construction zone in downtown Rapid City.

Saint Joseph Street is undergoing major upgrades for the first time in more than 30 years.

But the city wanted to give downtown shoppers and businesses a break ahead of the holidays and allow more people to drive downtown. So now, work on the middle and north lanes are wrapping up this weekend.

“The primary reason for this is the amount of work has increased a little bit and the weather is getting colder quicker. So we want a good quality product out of our contractor, and as a result we’re going to let him wrap up this year’s work.” City Engineer Roger Hall Said

The city expects to start work on the south lane in April of next year and be completed before summer.