Work continues on Highway 81 near Arlington

ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) — Highway 81 continues to rise near Arlington.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation posted updated photos of the progress on the two-mile stretch. The highway has been closed to traffic since March due to high lake levels.

Crews are raising the grade an average of two-feet for two miles from 213th Street to south of 215th Street.

Prairie States Trucking is the prime contractor on the $4.1 million project.

The roadway is expected to re-open in late October.

KELOLAND News is heading to Arlington Tuesday to get a closer look at the project. Look more coverage online and on-air.