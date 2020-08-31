Work continues at site for proposed Amazon Distribution Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Work continues at the site for Amazon’s new distribution center in Sioux Falls.

As you may remember, KELOLAND News was the first to break the story earlier this month that the giant tech company was planning to open a new facility here.

The work continues at Foundation Park in northwest Sioux Falls near I-29 and I-90; as crews get ready for a new multi-million dollar Amazon Distribution Center.

Ryan Companies based out of Minneapolis, which is in charge of construction, recently built an Amazon distribution center in Tucson, Arizona.

It’s similar in size to the one being proposed for Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND News first obtained a copy of the building plans back on August 4th.

According to the plans, the Amazon facility will be four stories tall with two million square feet and will employ up to 1,000 people.

According to the plans, the completion date is scheduled for September of next year.

We reached out to the mayor’s office for comment, in a statement Mayor Paul TenHaken says “As a Fortune 500 company, businesses like Amazon are constantly looking at possible site locations to grow their operations. I won’t comment on any speculations or rumors as to where they may expand next.”