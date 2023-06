SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you have plans to hit the bike trail in Sioux Falls Monday, you may encounter some closures.

Crews are applying a seal coat to portions of the recreation trail. Work started in section one, which is up by the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. Crews will then move onto zone two, between West 12th Street and Madison Street.

Courtesy Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation

Work is also being done in zone three, which stretches between Yankton Trail Park and Tuthill Park.