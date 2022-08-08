SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Woonsocket woman has been identified as the person who died Aug. 4 in a two-vehicle crash southwest of Woonsocket, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said.

Karen Kogel, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was a passenger in a 2015 Toyota.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2015 Toyota Rav4 was westbound on 230th Street when the driver failed to yield for a yield sign at the intersection with 393rd Avenue. It collided with a 2003 Sterling dump truck which was southbound on 393rd Avenue, according to the DPS. The dump truck went into the west ditch and rolled.

The driver of the Toyota, a 72-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries. Three children who were passengers received minor injuries.

The driver of the dump truck, a 45-year-old Wessington Springs man suffered minor injuries.

All occupants in both vehicles were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.