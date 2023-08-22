SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown Sioux Falls brewery is stepping back in time for a cause.

If you don’t mind a little bark with your beer, Remedy Brewing Company is set to host Woofstock.

“I mean, it’s basically Woodstock for dogs,” Remedy Brewing Company event coordinator Aaron Nelson said.

The event will feature music, food & beverages, and vendors. It’s also a fundraiser for Dakota Dachshund Rescue.

“We love dogs here at our brewery. We’ve done so many different collaborations with other people, so it just seemed like a natural fit for us to join up with the Dachshund Rescue and help be a part of that,” Nelson said.

“Kind of a celebration to bring people out. Good food, good music, and a lot of dogs,” Dakota Dachshund Rescue board member Rodger Lacy said.

Rodger Lacy is part of the organization’s board of directors.

“Usually, we have a really good crowd here, lots of people pumped, they bring their own dogs so you get a lot of dogs, a lot of interaction,” Lacy said.

Dakota Dachshund Rescue currently has about 60 dogs in foster care, many of which will be on display, available for adoption at Woofstock.

“We’re going to have a lot of dogs, we’ll have puppies. We’re planning on having probably 20 dogs here,” Lacy said.

The dollars raised help the nonprofit prepare dogs like Teddy for adoption.

“The vetting bills that we go through when we get the dogs in, we can spend anywhere from $300 to $700-plus on each dog,” Lacy said.

Teddy has an adoption pending, but you’ll find no shortage of dogs looking for a forever home at Woofstock.

As for Nelson, he has one goal for the day.

“Petting all the dogs. I’m petting all the dogs. It’s going to be so great (laugh),” Nelson said.

Woofstock is Saturday from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., including a dog costume contest at 5:00, at Remedy Brewing Company at 8th & Railroad Center.