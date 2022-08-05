SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown Sioux Falls brewery is serving beer with a bark.

Woofstock is a fundraiser dedicated to man’s best friend.

“This is our third year doing it. It was a way to get people to come out with their dogs and do a big dog themed event as well as raise money for local dogs in need,” Remedy Brewing Company Events Coordinator Donovan Minor said.

Remedy Brewing Company is hosting the event, which benefits Dakota Dachshund Rescue. The local non-profit will be on-site during Woofstock with adoptable dogs.

“We have 50 dogs in rescue right now and we plan on filling this whole area here full of adoptable pups,” Dakota Dachshund Rescue organizer Doug Wade said.

“All the money is going toward medical bills. Last year, our medical bills were over $90,000,” Wade said.

Ariel and Alana are three-month-old Bichon Poodle mixes.

“They both had heart murmurs so the breeder released them to us and so they’re going to need heart surgery to close the little hole in their heart and that will be done in a couple weeks. We have a surgeon coming from West Des Moines in a couple of weeks and then they’ll be ready, up for adoption,” Wade said.

The total bill for those surgeries is expected to approach $4,000. Wade says they couldn’t do it without businesses like Remedy.

“It means everything to us because without it what would we be doing,” Wade said.

The exposure Dakota Dachshund Rescue receives from events like Woofstock is just as important as the money raised.

“The number one goal is to adopt out dogs and so it’s kind of like a meet and greet so they can see the dogs. All the dogs are on the website, so they can go on the website and then meet them in person here,” Wade said.

“Definitely bring the kids, bring your friends, bring your dogs if they do well around other dogs and people and just come have a good time tomorrow afternoon,” Minor said.

Woofstock runs from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Remedy Brewing Company and includes a costume parade of pups beginning at 5:00.