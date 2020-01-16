Women’s product drive planned for Monday in Sioux Falls

It started as a party in a woman’s living room years ago.

Since then, organizers say it’s turned into a movement.

“We’re calling that movement this year the Pad Party 2020,” Co-Organizer Brienne Maner said.

She’s one of the co-organizers of the upcoming women’s hygiene product drive, which is entering its tenth year.

“Really what this is is an opportunity to come together, talk about a specific need in our community and how we have helped. I’m not going to say we’ve solved it, but we’ve helped ease it a little bit,” Maner said.

Last year, the drive brought in more than 52,600 individually wrapped items to give to the Banquet.

On Monday, they’ll be asking for your help again.

“We just recommend any disposable pad, tampon, or panty liner,” Co-Organizer Lesli Olson said.

Maner says over the the past couple of years, the drive has supplied The Banquet with close to a year’s worth of supplies for women.

“Women do have to choose between feeding their family, possibly buying babies’ diapers and buying products for their monthly cycle,” Olson said.

“I don’t think this specific need is something that we think about when we think about homelessness in our community. We’re thinking about food and shelter, those sort of things,'” Maner said.

But these women are hoping the Pad Party addresses another need.

The drive is happening Monday, January 20, on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

You can drop off your donations at Miner Brewing Company and Prairie Berry Taproom between 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

There are other drop off locations if you want to donate ahead of time.

You can take your donation to Elegant Mommy now through Friday, January 17, from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. and Saturday, January 18, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

You can also drop them off at the Banquet.