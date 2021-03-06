Women’s Day of Service hopes to fill a thousand kits for women in need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – People at the second annual Women’s Day of Service project filled up kits for women in need today. Volunteers put together four different kits at the EmBe gym in downtown Sioux Falls. The goal today was to fill a thousand kits with hygiene products and other items.

Women’s Day of Service works with six non-profit organizations to then get those kits to women experiencing homelessness, women escaping domestic violence and women who have survived human trafficking.

“During a pandemic, we’ve all been hit in a different way and the community really came out this year. Even bigger than they did in my first year, wanting to help those that had been hit by the pandemic. And women have been hit harder than men. More women have lost their jobs than men during the pandemic. So, unfortunately, these kits are more needed this year than ever before because there’s just a group of community here that has been really hit by this pandemic,” Heather Krause, founder of Women’s Day of Service said.

The kits are filled with items donated to Women’s Day of Service.