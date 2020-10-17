Women’s Day of Service at KELOLAND Living Arts and Craft show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This weekend our friends with KELOLAND Living hosted their Arts and Craft show at the Ramkota Hotel Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls.

Along with the event, people had the chance to donate items which go into hygiene kits that the organization Women’s Day of Service distributes to non-profits in the community. Those non-profits then give the kits to women in need.

“It’s been just great to see the turnout from the community and how many people have been giving. It’s that time of year where it’s just great to be giving and it’s great to see that turnout,” committee member Kelly Wilkens said.