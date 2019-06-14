Local News

Women witnesses arrested without incident in Idaho

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 12:09 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 12:25 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Authorities in Idaho have arrested two women wanted in connection to a deadly weekend shooting in Sioux Falls.

Martece Saddler and Christina Haney are sitting inside a jail in Idaho right now after being picked up on Thursday.

Idaho State Police told KELOLAND News the women were traveling inside a shuttle van on Interstate 15 near Spencer, Idaho.  They were arrested without incident.

The two women were wanted as material witnesses in connection Saturday afternoon's shooting outside an apartment in the 100 block of North Cliff.  Suspect Ramon Smith reportedly shot three people. One of the victims later died.

Smith is still at-large.

Coming up Friday on KELOLAND News, hear from SIoux Falls police about how cooperation between law enforcement agencies in separate states is important in catching criminals.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


