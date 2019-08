The familiar sounds and the flashy lights can only mean one thing.

It's fair time.

And 4-year-old Avery Hill is taking all of it in at the Turner County Fair.

"She gets so excited," Avery’s Father Jared Hill said.

But going for a spin on one of the carnival rides isn't always as easy as it may seem.

"She can't really ride on her own and she can't really wait in line a long time," Hill said.

Jared Hill's daughter is living with cerebral palsy.

On Tuesday, she and people of all ages with special needs got to go on the rides for free for one hour.

Kelli Volk: What is your favorite ride?Dalton Foster: Tilt-A-Whirl.

Grace Lefforge: Tilt-A-Whirl.