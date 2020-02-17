Women take to the slopes at Great Bear

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The second annual Women’s Day hosted by Great Bear and Sun N Fun got beginner skiers and snowboarders out on the snow. Girls age 12 and up got to enjoy a breakfast at the ski lodge and then learn the basics of skiing and snowboarding.

“My two girls know how to ski really, really well and I don’t, so when we come out here, they go out on their own and I just sit at the bottom of the lift waiting for them, which gets really, really boring,” Cathryn Kendall of Sioux Falls said.

Kendall says she learned to snowboard at last year’s Women’s Day so this year she’s giving skiing a chance so her family can hit the slopes together.