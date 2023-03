SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge has sentenced a Timber Lake woman to 8-years in prison for voluntary manslaughter.

In January of 2022, Brenna Low Dog stabbed and killed Ronald Love Joy, Junior at their home.

Low Dog says they’d been drinking when Love Joy started hitting her. She claims she stabbed him in self-defense, but investigators say she didn’t have any bruises or cuts.