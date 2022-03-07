SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Middle schoolers from across the region are getting a chance to learn about career paths in science, math, and much more.

These 8th grade girls are getting a taste of what their future could hold.

It’s all part of a Women in Science event hosted by Southeast Technical College.

“There are so many emerging jobs in our states right now that this gives them the opportunity to learn a little bit more about what those jobs are and to see some exciting role models,” career services coordinator, volunteer for Women in Science, Kristy Jackson said.

They’re learning about different careers in fields like health care, science, and technology.

Lennox 8th grader Adelynn Timmernans says she’s learning a lot.

“We’re doing the experiments that they have for us,” 8th grader, Adelynn Timmernans said. “It’s learning about careers and how women can be in those careers, and today we are just learning about the different options that are available in those careers.”

This year there are around 700 8th graders participating in the event.

“One of the reasons that we focus on girls, in particular, is because a lot of times if they don’t know someone working in the field then it’s not something that they choose to pursue,” Jackson said. “We hope that this is an opportunity for them to realize that there could be some fun and engaging work opportunities and different pathways to get there.”

An event showcasing careers these students could eventually pursue.

“Definitely seeing this kind of stuff makes you think ‘wow that’s the kind of stuff you get to do everyday,’ that would be really fun and interesting,” Timmernans said.

The students also spent part of the day listening to short presentations from other professionals.