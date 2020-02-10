Women getting involved at Lake County ice races

Breaking News
HB 1057 defeated 5-2 in Senate committee
BRANT LAKE, S.D. (KELO) — The Lake County ice races are off and running for the season. 

On Sunday, competitors faced off at Brant Lake, and it’s not just a sport for men. 

We spoke to a racer who says people are becoming less surprised to see women competing. 

“We’re kind of past that, but they are still kind of surprised about three-wheelers for girls racing. I’m still the only one that has raced three-wheelers with them in a long time. That’s still kind of a shock when I take off my helmet and they’re like, ‘Oh, wow.'” Alexis Krantz said.

She’s far from alone. We’ll show you how more women are getting involved Monday night on KELOLAND News. 

