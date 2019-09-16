Closings & Delays
Brandon Valley School District

Women get opportunity on Monday to listen to Black Hills based author

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

In addition to spending time on the golf course Monday, women also had the opportunity to listen to keynote speaker Amy Jo Martin.

The Black Hills- based author founded a successful social media agency and also has a podcast.

She had a special message for all of the women who joined her for lunch.

“I feel like we all need to re-dream because there are times when we set goals and we may be going for several years and all of a sudden something changes and we change. We may have a big life event and it’s time to re-dream. And that’s okay,” author and speaker Amy Jo Martin said.

Click here to stay on top of all of this week’s events.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss