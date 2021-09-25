Women Build 2021 takes on a new skill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A group of women volunteers was up early this morning to help Habitat for Humanity build a new home in Sioux Falls. Every year, the Habitat for Humanity Women Build allows volunteers to add some new skills to their tool belt.
This year, they got to do something volunteers have never done with the organization before — pack the foundation for a house. There were also women at the Neighborhood Revitalization site prepping and painting a home.
“Women Build is a great way to get some coworkers out and hopefully we’ll do it twice a year from here on out, which would be awesome,” Brittany Bandstra, volunteer coordinator with Habitat for Humanity Greater Sioux Falls said. “But it’s also a way to try a new skill. Sometimes when you’re on the construction site it can be very intimidating. Luckily, our construction staff is very good at giving guidance.”