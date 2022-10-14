SISSETON, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Sisseton Wednesday.

The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw a violation on Highway 10 around 3 p.m.

During a search, illegal drugs were found inside the car. There were also three kids inside the car. None of them were hurt.

The driver, Alisha Haug, faces a list of charges, including DUI and Contributing to the abuse, neglect or delinquency of a child. The passenger, Alana Redday, was arrested for a warrant out of Roberts County.