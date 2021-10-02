Women Against Violence, Inc. raising awareness for domestic violence

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Bow after bow, Women Against Violence, Incorporated is not stopping until the Rapid City area is covered. The organization hopes to raise awareness of domestic abuse by hanging purple bows up across town.
“Domestic violence happens to our families, our neighbors, our friends. It happens to people that we know and care about and often it’s silent,” Linda Shroll, Director of WAVI, said.
Monument Health officials say the hospital works closely with WAVI as a good resource for its patients.