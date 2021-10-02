Women Against Violence, Inc. ask for public’s help raising awareness of domestic violence during October

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — October begins Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Members of Women Against Violence in Rapid City are showing their support by dressing up the town with purple bows.

Bow after bow, these ladies are not stopping until the whole area is covered.

Linda Shroll the Director of Women Against Violence, Inc. or WAVI, says everyone knows someone who has dealt with domestic violence.

“Often people don’t want to tell because they are worried. It’s not like a stranger, it’s someone they care about and someone that is supposed to care about them,” Shroll said.

By being aware, folks can recognize signs of abuse, such as: unexplained injuries, no access to finances, and being anxious about getting home on time.

“So by knowing the signs, knowing who to connect people to, believing them, being there, even just wearing purple, like I’m doing today. Because you never know when that person walking by you might see that shirt and say, ‘Oh, that might be safe person I could tell,'” Shroll said.

According to the National Coalition of Domestic Violence, on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the U.S.. During one year, that equals over 10 million men and women.

Jo Zanoni with Monument Health says her department works closely with WAVI as a good resource for its patients.

“Unfortunately we do see people for domestic violence across all age continuums, across all spectrums of life. The awareness that we are raising today will only help those patients be able to find the resources and know that there is help out there for them,” Zanoni said.

By hanging each and every bow, these ladies hope to make a difference for each and every victim of domestic abuse.

That’s not all WAVI is doing during the month of October. The organization asks people to wear purple on Fridays. As well “light the night”. WAVI urges households to show a purple light through their window, whether it’s a candle or light bulb, to show awareness for victims of domestic violence.