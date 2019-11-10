Woman’s death is Minneapolis’ 1st fire fatality of 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minneapolis has reported its first fire death of 2019.

Firefighters were called Wednesday night to a fire in a home in south Minneapolis. Crews found an unconscious woman near the back door and carried her outside. The Minneapolis Fire Department says it was told the woman died Friday at a hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.