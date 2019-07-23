Woman who’d said she shot husband charged with lying

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) – A northwest Iowa woman originally charged with killing her husband has pleaded not guilty to making a false report to a public safety entity.

Plymouth County court records say 35-year-old Becky Hebert, of rural Akron, entered the written plea Friday. The records don’t show that a trial has been scheduled.

She’d originally been charged with second-degree murder for the Oct. 6, 2017, shooting death of 40-year-old Jeremy Hebert. The charge was dismissed just weeks later. Deputies reported that she said numerous times that she’d shot her husband – statements that they later concluded were lies.

No other arrests for the slaying have been reported.

