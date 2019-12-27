Woman who stole from Boys & Girls club to pay back $16,000

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Authorities say a woman who admitted to stealing from the Boys & Girls Club of Aberdeen Area has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor petty theft.

The plea agreement requires 59-year-old Janet Pistulka, of Aberdeen, to pay back $16,000 before sentencing. She will receive a 30-day suspended jail sentence and be ordered to pay a $288 fine.

Brown County Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Ernest Thompson says he agreed to the plea agreement because it was in the best interest of the Boys & Girls Club, which would get immediate reimbursement for its loss.

