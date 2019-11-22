Woman who once struggled with meth comments on “Meth. We’re on it.” campaign

A Sioux Falls woman who once struggled with meth says the state’s “Meth. We’re on it.,” campaign is insulting to addicts.

Michelle Mutua was one of six people honored Thursday for successfully completing drug court. She says her legal problems began with meth and believes the slogan to raise awareness about meth addiction is misleading.

“I think it’s an insult to addicts that are in recovery, it’s a slap in the face to say that we’re on it. But it’s a struggle,” Mutua said.

Mutua says the money to hire an advertising firm would have been better spent on expanding treatment options in the state.