Woman who drove car in fatal shooting gets 3½ years

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A woman who drove the getaway car in a fatal shooting in Rapid City has been ordered to serve 3½ years behind bars.
    
Twenty-one-year-old Cierra Walks pleaded guilty to being an accessory to the crime. She admitted driving Maricelo Garcia to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation after he fatally shot 20-year-old Clinton Farlee at his Rapid City home in October 2017. Garcia was sentenced to 45 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter.
    
Prosecutors say Garcia killed Farlee in a dispute involving women and fled with Walks. Both were apprehended two days later in a remote area of the reservation.
    
Walks was sentenced to 5 years in prison with 1½ years suspended.
 

