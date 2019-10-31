Woman wants you to remember people of different abilities when you donate to Keep KELOLAND Warm

Keep KELOLAND Warm works hard to make sure we help people of all shapes, sizes, and abilities. You could see that at this year’s second distribution, which took place at The Banquet. One woman has a few suggestions for you before you donate.

Many of us can’t stop thinking about this winter. Kayla Beitelspacher says it’s what some people don’t think about that makes the season truly difficult.

“It makes it hard to get around in a wheelchair, because people don’t clean their sidewalks,” Beitelspacher said.

Beitelspacher used to be homeless, and says it doesn’t take long for her to get cold.

“What gets cold on me are my hands from wheeling. The chair gets cold. People don’t think about that. The metal gets cold, so I stay twice as cold,” Beitelspacher said.

That’s why Beitelspacher is at the Banquet, searching for something to keep her warm. She says living with physical challenges makes it so certain coats fit better than others. That’s why she’s looking for a larger men’s size that’ll be more comfortable when she’s in her wheelchair.

“With sitting the way I do, I need, I wear women’s, but the sizes are different,” Beitelspacher said.

This is just one way Keep KELOLAND Warm and the Banquet are going beyond serving meals in this kitchen.

“First we feed bodies, then we feed souls. What we feed the body will only last for today, but what we feed the soul has the potential to last a lifetime,” Tamera Jerke-Liesinger, executive director for The Banquet, said.

When you’re giving, Beitelspacher says to keep all types of abilities in mind. It’ll make even the hardest winter a little easier.

“I always tell people, if I hear of a need and I have it at home, you can ask me. I’ll bring it to you, but a lot of people don’t say anything. If I’ve got it, I’ll give it,” Beitelspacher said.

Keep KELOLAND Warm is in its sixth year, and is a partnership with Lewis Drug and Montgomery’s. For our next distribution, Keep KELOLAND Warm is hitting the road. We’ll see you in Madison, November 7, at Montgomery’s Furniture, from 4 to 6 p.m.