SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman critically injured in a motorcycle crash is making a remarkable recovery considering her family thought for a time she might not survive her injuries.

Last month, we first told you about 20-year-old Breinna Grace who was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by her boyfriend, that crashed on Friday the 13th, near 41st Street and Veterans Parkway. At the time of our story, Breinna was still unconscious. But within the last couple of weeks, she’s regained consciousness and is even talking up a blue streak. And those aren’t the only medical milestones she’s reached.

This has been another big day for Breinna Grace. She took her first steps since the motorcycle crash in May that hospitalized her in critical condition with brain damage and a stroke.

“I can stand, I can pivot, I can sit, I can’t really walk on my own, but with help, yes,” Breinna said.

Breinna credits wearing a helmet for her surviving the motorcycle crash. Now she wears a different type of helmet for protection as she receives treatment at Select Specialty Hospital-South Dakota.

“Just like when I’m in the chair or walking, they want me to wear this helmet,” Breinna said.

The crash left Breinna unconscious for several days. Her sense of humor remains intact as she recalls what it was like when she first came to.

“I saw my cast, and to be honest, I wasn’t surprised because it’s like every summer, I break-a wrist. So I was just kind of like, what happened,” Breinna said.

Breinna’s mother considers her sudden recovery nothing short of a miracle.

“There’s no way that we ever expected even this much, not with the brain damage, the severity of all her injuries, the stroke, it’s unbelievable what we had, Julie Grace said.

Breinna is scheduled to leave the hospital in Sioux Falls next week and go to a rehab hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

“Just knowing how she came into where she’s at today is a true testimony to our staff and the outstanding care that we were able to provide here at Select,” Select Specialty Hospital CEO Scott Hargens said.

Breinna is grateful for all the support from the community. Now she’s relying upon her grit and determination as she begins the next phase of what she expects will be a full recovery.

“I am very determined to get better, get home, get back to everybody and let them know I’m okay. I’m back to my old self,” Breinna said.