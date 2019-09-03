Woman trying to use counterfeit cash facing charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A 50-year-old woman from Colombia is in the Minnehaha County jail after police found more than $2,500 in fake bills in her possession.

It started Sunday afternoon at a gas station near 41st Street and Louise Avenue when Sandra Villegas-Castano tried paying for gas with a fake $100 bill.

The clerk could tell it wasn’t real and said he would call police. The woman took off but not before the clerk could get a description of her car and its license plate number. A second call came in at Walgreens nearby where the woman tried using two counterfeit $100 bills.

An officer driving through the Walmart parking lot across the street spotted the car and later found Villegas-Castano.

“Said she gave her currency to somebody else in another state and they paid her with these hundred dollar bills. We aren’t sure of the legitimacy of that but that’s what she claimed,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Ten fake $100 bills were found on her after she was taken to jail; police also found another 16 fake $100 bills inside the car.

Clemens said Villegas-Castano was arrested on two counts of possession of a forged instrument.